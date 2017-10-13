Honoring Our Lady of Fatima

A sea of candlelight illumined the length of Osmeña Boulevard where different images of the Blessed Virgin Mary were brought in a grand procession to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

Under drizzling rain at 9 p.m. on Friday, at least 8,500 people joined the two-kilometer prayer walk from the Provincial Capitol building to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Msgr. Ruben Labajo, one of the organizers of the Marian event, said the candlelight procession was aimed at deepening the people’s devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to pray for various intentions.

“We pray for the forgivness of sins, salvation of souls, peace in our country especially in Mindanao, and a greater respect for human life,” he said in an interview.

The rainy and cold weather did not stop hundreds of faithful from joining the walk while praying the rosary and singing hymns in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Lord.

“Offering sacrifices in atonement for sins was definitely what the message of Our Lady of Fatima conveyed,” said Labajo, also the team moderator of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

At least 14 images of the Virgin Mary from different parishes in Ceb, mounted on carriages, were included in the procession.

The procession was followed by a Holy Mass at the outdoor Pilgrim Center of the Basilica del del Sto. Niño in downtown Cebu City presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

The first apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima were to three Portuguese shepherd children, Lúcia Santos and her cousins Jacinta and Francisco Marto, on May 13, 1917.

These were repeated the following months, the last occurring on October 13 of the same year, when a remarkable crowd witnessed the “Miracle of the Sun.”

The Blessed Virgin Mary’s message at Fatima included themes of prayer, repentance, penance, sacrifice, and reparation.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office deployed at least 170 policemen along the procession route and at the basilica’s pilgrim center.

Among those who joined the procession was 16-year-old Lyka Aposto who her parents consider the Lord’s gift to them through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

For four years, Lyka said her parents intently prayed for an offspring to the Our Lady of Fatima. Their prayers were finally granted.

Another devotee who joined with the procession was Astilla Cañete who hailed from Cordova town.

She said her husband and children always had spat, prompting her to pray to the Our Lady of Fatima.

“I did not know what to do at first until I decided to seek the intercession of Our Lady. My family eventually found peace and developed our relationship with each other,” said the 60-year-old mother.