Several Cebu Pacific flights cancelled after Iloilo airport mishap

Cebu Pacific flights between Cebu and Iloilo on Oct. 14 and 15 have been cancelled following the closure of the runway at the Iloilo International Airport, according to the airline on Saturday morning.

Affected flights were DG 6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu and 5J165 Iloilo-Cebu on Oct. 14 as well as DG6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu on Oct. 15.

The airport runway was closed following an incident involving Cebu Pacific 5J 461 from Manila upon landing at the Iloilo International Airport around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 180 passengers and six crew members of Flight 5J 461 were safe and accounted for, the airline said. “Initial reports indicated that the aircraft veered to the side of runway after landing earlier at the Iloilo International Airport.

The Captain then initiated an evacuation,” the airline added. Cebu Pacific said it is working with the authorities to investigate the incident and expedite the re-opening of the airport runway.

Below was the complete list of cancelled Cebu Pacific flights due to the runway’s temporary closure based on the airline’s latest advisory:

• Oct. 13, 2017

o 5J 467 Manila-Iloilo

• Oct. 14, 2017

o 5J 468 Iloilo-Manila

o 5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J 453/454 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J 721/720 Iloilo-Davao-Iloilo

o 5J 255/256 Iloilo-Singapore-Iloilo

o DG 6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

o 5J 447/448 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J 467 Manila-Iloilo

o 5J 457/458 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J247/248 Iloilo-General Santos-Iloilo

o 5J165 Iloilo-Cebu

• Oct. 15, 2017

o 5J451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J453/454 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J457/458 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

o 5J468 Iloilo-Manila o 5J348/347 Davao-Iloilo-Davao

o DG6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

Affected guests may avail any of the following options: rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date; reroute to alternate stations— Roxas City in Capiz, Bacolod City in Negros Occidental or Kalibo town in Aklan for domestic flights; Cebu or Manila for the flights to and from Singapore; or opt for full refund or travel fund.

The airline also said all affected passengers would be entitled to a free one-way travel voucher.

“We sincerely apologize to all our guests on these affected flights, as well as all other passengers affected by the runway closure, for the inconvenience this incident has caused, and appeal for your patience and understanding,” Cebu Pacific said.