Barangay tanod shot by neighbor in Minglanilla

A village watchman was injured after he was shot by his neighbor in Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla on Friday evening.

Daniel Brade sustained a gunshot wound on his left shoulder.

Brade, a 52-year watchman in Barangay Tunghaan, personally went to Minglanilla Police Station to report the incident and seek for help.

PO2 Alden Traya said Brade and the suspect identified only as Leo were on a drinking spree in a sari-sari store in the village.

Traya said Leo reportedly went to Brade’s house after their drinking session and shot the victim.

Brade is now in a stable condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, ran after the incident.