Nuns, teachers hurt after bus fell on its side in Oslob

CEBU CITY–At least 20 nuns and teachers from a private school were injured after their bus fell on its side in Oslob town, about 118 km south of here, early Saturday morning.

Initial reports received by Oslob police showed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed.

The bus was carrying more than 20 nuns and teachers from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Minglanilla town, about 18 km from here.

PO1 Julius Sumilhig said the bus was traversing the national road in Barangay Catadman when its brakes malfunctioned.

The driver, identified as Roy Cubil, and two of the bus passengers went to Oslob police station to ask for assistance after the vehicle fell on its side. The other passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.