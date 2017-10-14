Korean man runs amok in Talisay City store

CEBU CITY–A drunk Korean national was arrested after running amok inside a convenience store Talisay City, southern Cebu, on Saturday morning.

Im Seung Bin was detained at the Talisay police station pending filing of charges on malicious mischief, damage to properties and physical injury against him.

According to initial reports of Talisay City police, Im was in a drinking session with several Korean nationals inside a convenience store in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, about 12 km south of here.

He, however, got drunk and went wild inside the store past 2 a.m.

He broke several things and allegedly choked one of the customers before he was stopped by Edwin Getamondoc, the store’s security guard, who brought him to the police station.