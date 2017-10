A suspected drug pusher was arrested by police operatives in Barangay Duljo Fatima early Saturday.

The 33-year-old suspect identified as Manilyn Alvez whose common law husband is now detained at the Cebu City Jail after he was caught by police last week selling drugs.

The drug-bust was conducted by the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Seized from Alvez were sachets of shabu worth P300,000 pesos.

Alvez is now detained at the PDEA-7 stockade pending the filing of charges against her.