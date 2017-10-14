New PDEA-7 director going after high-value targets

WAR VS DRUGS

PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) officer-in-charge Ana Lynn Hernandez-Nob revealed that they are targeting high-value drug personalities after receiving an order from the newly appointed PDEA-7 Director Emerson Margate.

Margate is out of the country for an official engagement and will assume office next month.

But Hernandez-Nob said that street level drug personalities would also be included once confirmed after intelligence monitoring that they are involved in illegal drug activity.

She said they will immediately file a case against the drug suspects after their arrest so they will be transferred to Cebu City Jail or Cebu Provincial jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, to avoid congestion in PDEA detention cells.

She also said she could not discount the possibility of using the jail facility of the PNP temporarily once their detention cells are already congested.