Cebu Pacific, PAL cancel flights to Iloilo due to runway closure

CEBU Pacific Air and Philippine Airlines’ flights between Cebu and Iloilo on Oct. 14 and 15 have been canceled following the closure of the runway at the Iloilo International Airport, according to advisories of both airlines on Saturday.

Affected Cebu Pacific flights were DG 6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu and 5J165 Iloilo-Cebu on Oct. 14 as well as DG6408/6409 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu on Oct. 15 while affected PAL flights on Oct. 14 were PR 2386/87 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu and PR 2380/2381 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu and on Oct. 15 PAL flight PR 2386/2387 Iloilo-Cebu-Iloilo.

The airport runway was closed following an incident involving Cebu Pacific 5J 461 from Manila upon landing at the Iloilo International Airport around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 180 passengers and six crew members of Flight 5J 461 were safe and accounted for, the airline said. “Initial reports indicated that the aircraft veered to the side of runway after landing earlier at the Iloilo International Airport.

“The captain then initiated an evacuation,” the airline added. Cebu Pacific said it is working with the authorities to investigate the incident and expedite the re-opening of the airport runway.

According to Cebu Pacific’s latest advisory, it canceled 18 flights since the temporary closure.

Cebu Pacific also advised affected guests that they may avail of any of the following options: rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date; reroute to alternate stations — Roxas City in Capiz, Bacolod City in Negros Occidental or Kalibo town in Aklan for domestic flights;

Cebu or Manila for the flights to and from Singapore; or opt for full refund or travel fund.

The airline also said all affected passengers would be entitled to a free one-way travel voucher.

“We sincerely apologize to all our guests on these affected flights, as well as all other passengers affected by the runway closure, for the inconvenience this incident has caused, and appeal for your patience and understanding,” Cebu Pacific said.

Philippine Airlines in its latest advisory said that it has canceled 13 flights since Saturday noon. (See table)

PAL in its advisory said that the Iloilo International Airport (IIA) is expected to re-open at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, paving the way for the resumption of normal airport operations in the Visayas.

Clearing operations are currently underway to remove the 5J aircraft which figured in an incident shortly past 11 p.m. Friday evening.

PAL said that they would be mounting replacement flights.