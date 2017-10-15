No work, school in Lapu, Mandaue due to transport strike

CLASSES and work were suspended in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue tomorrow due to a nationwide transport strike.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said the suspension was in line with the Palace’s decision to suspend work and classes in all public agencies and schools tomorrow, October 16.

“I, in my authority hereby announce that the Oponganons will have FREE vehicles (City Bus and Barangay vehicles) designated in our terminals (Pajo and Tamiya) for public transportation,” Radaza said.

She said it is up to companies to decide whether or not to suspend work but the city will provide vehicles for them.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief said he will deploy police and even escort the vehicles transporting the stranded passengers.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing also announced today that there will be no work in all city government agencies in Mandaue and no classes to all public schools.

The city will also provide 20 vehicles to transport stranded passengers. Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief, said they will also assign police to escort these vehicles.