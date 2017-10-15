No classes, gov’t office work tomorrow in province

The Cebu provincial government declared a suspension of classes of both private and public schools in all levels as well as government offices tomorrow in anticipation of the nationwide transport strike.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III made the announcement through the Facebook page of the Capitol’s Public Information Office (PIO) at past 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is line with Memorandum Circular No. 28 issued by Malacañang earlier this day to suspend classes and government offices tomorrow, Monday.

However, Davide said the private sector has the discretion to decide whether or not to suspend work for their employees.