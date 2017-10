The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) lived to fight another day as it beat the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals series in the F2 Logistics Cesafi girls volleyball tournament on Sunday afternoon at the USPF Gym.

With the win, the series is now tied at 1 all with the battle for all the marbles scheduled on Oct. 21 at the University of San Carlos Main Gym.