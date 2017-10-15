Search for article

USC is Cesafi boys’ volleyball champion

05:27 PM October 15th, 2017

By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, October 15th, 2017 05:27 PM

After back-to-back finals losses, the University of San Carlos (USC) finally got over the hump as they completed a finals sweep of the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26 victory in Game 2 of the F2 Logistics Cesafi volleyball tournament on a rainy Sunday afternoon at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Gym.

In last Saturday’s Game 1 action, the Baby Warriors pulled an escape act as they eked out a 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-10 triumph over the Baby Cobras.

The title victory was USC’s first since 2014.

