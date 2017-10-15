Samsam Gullas on UV’s golden double: It’s the perfect ending

UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers team manager Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas called his squad’s “golden double” this Cesafi season a “perfect ending.”

It was a tremendous feat that had been 10 years in the making, said the youthful representative of Cebu’s First District.

The last time the Lancers celebrated a double championship, current Barangay Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter still patrolled the lane for the Green

Lancers while John Abad was the man for their high school counterparts.

“It’s the perfect ending,” said Gullas, who took over the role as the team manager back in 2009. “We’re happy to be able to do this. We have to savor it while it lasts.”

UV’s high school and college basketball squads were the Cesafi’s most dominant this year with the former capping off a perfect season with a 2-0 sweep of the erstwhile four-time champions Ateneo de Cebu.

The Green Lancers’ title, on the other hand, took longer than usual as a feisty University of Cebu (UC) squad took them the full route before emerging as champions.

More dangerous

In spite of the title, Gullas cautioned his squads against lowering their guards as a lot of squads would be gunning for their titles soon.

“You have to consider. (Andrew) Velasco will be back next year. UC will come back stronger. USJ-R has the reigning MVP (Jaybie Mantilla). And USC’s rookies have already one year under their belt. They will be more dangerous than ever. But hats off to my boys, they worked hard since summer and they truly deserve this championship,” said Gullas.

Gullas also dedicated the championships to his late aunt, Mary Jacqueline Gullas Weckman, UV’s vice president for Academic Affairs, who passed away last month.