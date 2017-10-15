Cebuana Rondina leads UST to UAAP b’volley title anew

CEBUANA beach spiker Cherry Rondina and partner Caitlin Viray of the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) continued their dominance on the sandy courts as they swept the Far Eastern University (FEU) in their best-of-three finals series to bag their second consecutive UAAP beach volleyball crown on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Sand Courts.

The 21-year-old Rondina, who hails from Compostela, Cebu, was recognized as the finals Most Valuable Player for the third time in her illustrious collegiate career as she helped the Tigresses win Game 1, 21-16, 22-20 before closing out the series with a 21-15, 21-19 victory in Game 2.

In men’s play, former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Kris Roy Guzman and partner Anthony Arbasto of UST failed to defend their title as they bowed to the National University tandem of Bryan Bagunas and James Natividad, 21-15, 14-21, 15-13, in Game 3.