Cebu triathletes make an impact in Ormoc Triathlon

CEBU’s bets put up a dominating performance in the Ormoc Triathlon 101 yesterday in Ormoc City.

This after Cebuano triathletes captured the top three places in the 14-16 years old boys and girls categories and also swept the top three places in the boys 9 years old-below category.

The multi-titled Karen Andrea Manayon, a member of the Philippine Triathlon Team’s developmental training pool, topped the 14-16 years old girls division with a time of 39 minutes and 22.08 seconds.

Fellow Cebuanas Moira Frances Erediano (40:15.25) and Nicole del Rosario (41:56) rounded off the top three.

In the 14-16 boys division, Renz Wynn Corbin captured the top spot with a time of 36:18 followed by teammate Charles Jeremiah Lipura (36:25.18) and Psalm Daniel Aquino (39:29.21), respectively.

Rafael Jopson placed first in the 9-below category by finishing in 15:54.45 while fellow Cebuanos Van Wincy Pagnanawon (16:15) and Patrick Lance Saladaga (16:51) were his runners up.

In the 10-13 years old girls division, Marielle Estreba and Jeana Mariel Cañete joined their fellow Cebuano triathletes on the winning side after they finished first and second, respectively.