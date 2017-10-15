Gwyn Dharell Guy makes up for last year’s setback, scores title-winning point for USC boys’ volley team

REDEMPTION

University of San Carlos (USC) open spiker Gwyn Dharell Guy waited all-year long to make up for his heartbreaking mistake in last year’s finals against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

And on Sunday afternoon, the 18-year-old Guy erased that bitter memory with a nifty title-clinching drop to lead the Baby Warriors to a finals sweep against the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma at the USPF gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC scored a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 28-26 victory in Game 2 of the F2 Logistics Cesafi boys volleyball finals to be crowned champions again after a two-year drought.

It can be recalled that Guy had a chance to extend the game to a fourth set in last year’s deciding Game 3, but he failed as his shot was denied by USPF middle-blocker Alechan Absuelo in the final play that allowed the Baby Panthers to claim the 2016 Cesafi boys title.

“My mindset was just I need to rebound from that play last year because it is also my final year as a player,” said the Grade 12 student.

Down 2-1 after three sets, it seemed like that the Baby Cobras were well on their way to extending the game to a deciding set when they took a 24-21 advantage late in the fourth. But a late 6-2 mini-run by USC punctuated by a service ace of Jericho Lauron put the Baby Warriors on the driver’s seat, 27-26, and set up the floor for Guy’s heroics.

After a back-and-forth sequence, USC playmaker Ruel Sarnejo made a picturesque setup play for Guy, who found a gaping hole in the Baby Cobras defense and scored on a drop shot to win the title.

“I’m thankful to Sarnejo, who set me up even though I was struggling. He gave me the chance to make up for my mistake last year,” shared an emotional Guy, who immediately hugged USC boys mentor Jonrey Sasing after scoring the game winner.

USPF forces do-or-die game

Meanwhile, the USPF girls’ team put up a dominating performance in Game 2 of the finals and beat SWU-Phinma, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20, to force a rubbermatch.

The series is now tied at one apiece with the do-or-die Game 3 scheduled on Oct. 21 at the USC Main gym.