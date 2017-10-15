Global Cebu finally beats JPV Marikina

GLOBAL Cebu FC edged JPV Marikina FC, 2–1, in a Philippines Football League (PFL) game at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Sunday night.

Paul Salenga and Hikaru Menigeshi scored goals for Global Cebu, which beat JPV Marikina for the first time in three tries.

The much-needed victory solidified Global Cebu FC’s hold of fourth place with 37 points. It was Global Cebu’s 10th victory against five losses and seven draws.

The team still trails rival Ceres Negros FC, which has 38 points and 12-3-2 (win-loss-draw) card. Global Cebu’s next opponent, Kaya Makati FC, is at second place with 41 points (12-7-5) while FC Meralco Manila Sparks remains at the top spot with 45 points (13-3-6).

J. Baguioro scored in the 53rd minute to help JPV Marikina avoid a shutout.