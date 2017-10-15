Ginebra takes 2-0 lead

GAME 2 of the PBA Governors’ Cup title series took on an entirely different complexion, and Barangay Ginebra frolicked in the moment and dealt Meralco a loss of another kind that will definitely sting more.

Dragged into a defense oriented contest, the Gin Kings were the ones who tightened the noose on the enemy in the stretch and completed a come-from-behind 86-76 decision of the Bolts for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven title series at the Araneta Coliseum yesterday.

Unlike in the series opener, where there was practically no end game to speak of after the Kings played with command right from the start, Ginebra needed to step up big on this one and closed out with a 19-1 bomb to chalk up the win.

LA Tenorio scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, seven of them inside the final 2:44 as the Kings erased a 75-69 deficit heading into the final 5:56.