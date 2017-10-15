11th Pink October Run winners

DESIDERIO Engbino and Lovely Andrin ruled the premier 12-kilometer race of the 11th Pink October Run yesterday at the Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu.

Andrin finished her run in 56 minutes and 49 seconds to win the women’s crown while Engbino clocked 49:00.78 to top the men’s race.

Other winners in the open categories were Ruel Algufera (12:47) and Charisse Encarnacion (16:15) who topped the 3K category, Cherry Andrin (27:42) and Albert Godinez (22:51), who ruled the 6K race.

In the doctors’ category, Philip Barlaan (1:06:43) and Christine Carvajal (1:14:06) were the winners in the 12K while Robert Lim (26:08) and Myra Zamora (47:36) dominated the 6K race. Gerry Mayo (25:02) and Michelle Peñaranda (34:13) grabbed the 3K male and female titles.