Search for article

11th Pink October Run winners

SHARES:

11:28 PM October 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, October 15th, 2017 11:28 PM

DESIDERIO Engbino and Lovely Andrin ruled the premier 12-kilometer race of the 11th Pink October Run yesterday at the Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu.

Andrin finished her run in 56 minutes and 49 seconds to win the women’s crown while Engbino clocked 49:00.78 to top the men’s race.

Other winners in the open categories were Ruel Algufera (12:47) and Charisse Encarnacion (16:15) who topped the 3K category, Cherry Andrin (27:42) and Albert Godinez (22:51), who ruled the 6K race.

In the doctors’ category, Philip Barlaan (1:06:43) and Christine Carvajal (1:14:06) were the winners in the 12K while Robert Lim (26:08) and Myra Zamora (47:36) dominated the 6K race. Gerry Mayo (25:02) and Michelle Peñaranda (34:13) grabbed the 3K male and female titles.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
October 13th, 2017
YES SHE CAN
YES SHE CAN
October 15th, 2017