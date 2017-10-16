No transpo paralysis yet in Cebu City

The ongoing transport protest by PISTON-Cebu and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) Cebu has not greatly affected the traffic situation in Cebu City as of 9 AM on Monday.

Francisco Ouano, Cebu City Transportation (CCTO) operations chief, said there is no traffic congestion since the rally started early this morning.

“Tungod kay way klase ug trabaho ang uban, luag ra kaayo ang dalan (Because classes and work were suspended, the roads are not congested),” Ouano said.

He added that 80 percent of the public utility jeepneys in the city are picking up passengers in their usual routes.

However, Ouano said that around 10 a.m. this morning they will expect a slight transportation paralysis.

“Nahinabi nato mga PUJ drivers nga moapil sila sa ilang kaubanan nga mag rally. So nakita nato maapektaran ang pasahero ani unya (We’ve talked with the PUJ drivers and they said that they will be joining the rally at 10 AM. We are expecting that passengers will be affected),” Ouano said.

Most of the drivers who will join the rally are those plying from Bulacao, Mabolo and Englis.