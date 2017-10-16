Investigation underway after strafing incident outside Talisay City jail

Talisay City police are now investigating on the strafing incident outside the district jail on Saturday dawn.

Police Supt. Jason Villamater said the strafing incident happened past 3 AM on Saturday but was only reported three hours after.

Police have looked into a footage of a CCTV camera but failed to identify the bonnet-wearing assailants.

Villamater said nobody was hurt in the incident.

He added that the station is also investigating on another strafing incident outside the jail facility days ago.