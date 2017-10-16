Search for article

Investigation underway after strafing incident outside Talisay City jail

11:42 AM October 16th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 16th, 2017 11:42 AM

Talisay City police are now investigating on the strafing incident outside the district jail on Saturday dawn.

Police Supt. Jason Villamater said the strafing incident happened past 3 AM on Saturday but was only reported three hours after.

Police have looked into a footage of a CCTV camera but failed to identify the bonnet-wearing assailants.

Villamater said nobody was hurt in the incident.

He added that the station is also investigating on another strafing incident outside the jail facility days ago.

