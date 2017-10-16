Search for article

Lorenzana confirms Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute killed

SHARES:

12:02 PM October 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Inquirer, October 16th, 2017 12:02 PM

 

The top leaders behind the months-long war in Marawi have been killed, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed Monday.

Lorenzana made this confirmation when asked if reports were true that Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed in clashes.

“Yes, but wait for our official press release,” he told Inquirer.net.

Details on the deaths of the two leaders, however, were not immediately given. The two earlier pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Hapilon, leader of the Abu Sayyaf based in Basilan, is the purported emir of ISIS in Southeast Asia. Omar is one of the leaders behind the Maute Terrorist Group.

The conflict between government forces and armed groups started May 23, when authorities tried to arrest Hapilon.

The armed groups were also supposed to establish a wilayat or ISIS province in Marawi.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
October 13th, 2017
NO WORK, NO CLASSES TODAY
NO WORK, NO CLASSES TODAY
October 15th, 2017