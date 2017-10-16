Dalaguete has new police chief

Chief Insp. Rolan Alicer is the new head of the Dalaguete Police Station, as confirmed by Cebu Provincial Police Office – Police Community Relations chief Supt. Virgilio Bayon-on.

Alicer, who previously served as the head of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, took his new position on Monday morning.

The former head of Dalaguete PNP, Chief Insp. Virniño Nosaralie has been transferred to CCPO, though there is no official detail yet on his new appointment.

CPPO director Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo graced the turnover of command.