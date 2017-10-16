Two women missing from Lapu shores

TWO women went missing after they were spotted picking seashells at the shoreline of Sition Saac, Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Coast Guard said Jennie Rose Tormon and Helen Gingro, both in their 20s, were picking seashells with two other women when strong coastal waves hit the shore.

Lapu-Lapu City experienced heavy rain on Sunday.

Jessica Salisi, a friend of both Tormon and Gingro, said the sea was just knee-deep level when they started picking seashells.

A search for their whereabouts is underway.