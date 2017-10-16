Search for article

Mandaue City readies buses, vans for stranded commuters

SHARES:

01:36 PM October 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Miguel Ernest E. Ermac, October 16th, 2017 01:36 PM

The traffic flow in Mandaue City is being monitored through CCTV cameras installed in the main roads of the city. (CDN PHOTO/MIGUEL ERNEST ERMAC)

Five Ceres mini-buses are on standby for commuters affected by the transport strike in Mandaue City.

Arnold Malig-on, team leader of Mandaue Command Center, said the city government tapped the management of the bus line to pick-up people who will get stranded in Barangay Subangdaku and Tipolo.

The mini-buses will only be deployed if the city traffic team sees the need to do so.

Aside from the buses, Mandaue City also prepared three L300 vans, a coaster and a Kaoshiung bus to help transport people.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
LAGON IN DIAMANTE OUT
October 13th, 2017
NO WORK, NO CLASSES TODAY
NO WORK, NO CLASSES TODAY
October 15th, 2017