Mandaue City readies buses, vans for stranded commuters

Five Ceres mini-buses are on standby for commuters affected by the transport strike in Mandaue City.

Arnold Malig-on, team leader of Mandaue Command Center, said the city government tapped the management of the bus line to pick-up people who will get stranded in Barangay Subangdaku and Tipolo.

The mini-buses will only be deployed if the city traffic team sees the need to do so.

Aside from the buses, Mandaue City also prepared three L300 vans, a coaster and a Kaoshiung bus to help transport people.