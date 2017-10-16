No contrabands found in Cebu City Jail female dorm

The female dormitory of the Cebu City Jail was found to be free of illegal drugs and other contrabands during a greyhound operation early Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, which led the operation, the search and seizure operation was requested by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 7.

“The facility was found negative for illegal drugs,” said PDEA spokesperson Leia Albiar.

She said the PDEA was assisted by the BJMP and the police during the operation.