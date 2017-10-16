Search for article

No contrabands found in Cebu City Jail female dorm

01:43 PM October 16th, 2017

By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, October 16th, 2017 01:43 PM

Staff from PDEA-7 checks one of the rooms of the female dormitory inside Cebu City Jail. (PDEA-7 PHOTO)

The female dormitory of the Cebu City Jail was found to be free of illegal drugs and other contrabands during a greyhound operation early Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, which led the operation, the search and seizure operation was requested by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 7.

“The facility was found negative for illegal drugs,” said PDEA spokesperson Leia Albiar.

She said the PDEA was assisted by the BJMP and the police during the operation.

