Heroes vs Villains Halloween Party at Dreamtown

Halloween is perhaps one of the most fun days of the year when children can dress up in costumes and be someone completely different. Dreamtown will host its annual Halloween Party on October 21, Saturday and October 22, Sunday at 4-6 PM.

There will be games, trick or treat, and more. The theme for this year’s event is Heroes vs Villains so dress your kids in their best heroes or villains costumes! Special awards will be given to the kids with the best costumes.

The registration fee for the Halloween Party is at P800 per child (per day) inclusive of free play, loot bags, giveaways, and prizes.

In addition, there will be a Halloween Sale at the Dreamtown Shop. All items— including Disney dolls, Smiggle items, and other toys—will be available with discounts of up to 50%. The sale will end on October 31.

To register, call Dreamtown at 415-1803 or 0977-8137326. /PR