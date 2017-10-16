Pre-Holiday Sale at your favorite SM Supermalls

AS we get closer to the holidays, shows sell out, and prices go up. To make things easier, SM Supermalls is excited to announce the pre-holiday sale beginning October 20 to 31.

Complete your gift shopping early and get up to 70% off on great finds. As an added treat, be one of the 100 lucky winners of a P100,000-shopping spree for every P3,000 single – receipt purchase using Mastercard at The SM Store.

Buy 3 of the same featured appliances at SM Markets and get another 1 for free!

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t forget to bring your SM Advantage or Prestige card to avail of huge discounts. Enjoy quality time spent dining, shopping, and having all sorts of fun. Treat your family to the most exciting finds when you Follow the Yellow Dot with your SMAC or SM Prestige Card.

Avoid last-minute shopping during the holiday season and start now at SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion. /PR