Shopwise goes bigtime for 19th anniversary

SHOPWISE celebrates 19 years of pioneering the one-stop shopping hypermarket concept in the Philippines with a grand anniversary blowout. Enjoy the most unbelievable deals ever, and get the chance to win instant prizes.

B19time Deals

Browse through endless bargains with the Big Time Deals showcased in a handy 24-page catalog. Watch out for its third issue from October 14 to 31.

B19time Sur-Prizes

Shopwise is giving away over P2.5 million in prizes to over 5,800 lucky shoppers. For a minimum purchase of P800 inclusive of sponsor products, get the chance to win gift certificates worth up to P1,900 or be one of the 19 lucky winners of P19,000.

Instant prizes will be given away daily with the B19time Blowout Tambiolo until October 31. Every day, a tambiolo containing ping pong numbers corresponding to checkout lane counters will be drawn. Three (3) lucky shoppers at the check out will bring home sacks of rice daily.

B19time Rewards

Shopping has never been this rewarding. Get x19 the points when you shop with your Shopwise Wise Card and Wise Card Elite. Cardholders also get to avail of the limited edition Shopwise umbrella for only P19 for a minimum purchase of P1,900 inclusive of sponsor products.

Experience the good life you can afford at Shopwise. In Cebu, Shopwise is located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas. It is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM with convenient and spacious basement parking available. To view the catalogs with a variety of offers, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_ph on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.shopwise.com.ph. /PR