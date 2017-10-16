J Centre Mall’s Anime ASOBI unites Otakus

J CENTRE Mall recently gathered Otakus during the Anime ASOBI (Assembly of Otaku Believing Individuals) last September 2-3.

Anime ASOBI, which also means fun or play, was a free event organized to promote cosplaying and its ideals through interaction and community awareness, herein recognizing every otaku’s passion for anime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese Culture painted the town as countless anime, manga, and video games enthusiasts, a–list cosplayers, and top-notch performers were summoned in partnership with the Cebu Cosplayers Guild. Another highlight was the appearance of special guests who are well–known in the cosplay community such as Lara Garcia, Anna Bianca Covington, Shunki Matsusima, Ranrick Diaz, Kyle Tan, and Dennis Dominguez. A film showing, exhibition, shops, and contests made the event more fun and interactive.