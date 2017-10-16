The gentleman’s lookbook

THESE days, working men have to be familiar with the world of fashion. But let’s make one thing clear—a bespoke three-piece suit isn’t necessary! All you need are key items to give your work attire an instant upgrade. Don’t know where to start? Check these out:

Robinsons Department Store

Stock up on the basics. Button-down polos, plain shirts, and slacks are easy finds at Robinsons Department Store.

G2000

Get dressed to impress with G2000, stocked with classic contemporary pieces from Singapore.

Burton

Choose among Burton’s stylish must-haves, from trousers and semi-formal tops to accessories like jackets and leather belts.

Bench

Want to upgrade your wardrobe without changing it up too much? Start simple with Bench’s classic polo shirts, button-downs, and long-sleeved tees that aren’t too far from your daily wear.

The Shirt Bar

This store is an especially good choice if you’re in the market for printed or textured shirts, but there’s also a good selection of ties, phone cases, and other sleek accessories.

Eye Society

Smart-looking specs can make you look more put together in an instant. Choose from Eye Society’s clear lenses or sunglasses for a subtle edge to your everyday look.

Wrist Pod

Pick a watch that adds plus points to your attire. Wrist Pod has a wide display that covers a lot of popular brands, so you’re bound to find one that suits your taste.

Luminox

Wrist swag that’s suited for any terrain: from sea, land, air, to space – these watches are made durable enough for elite forces, so they can withstand whatever hurdles you’ll have to overcome in the office.

Rudy Project

From running to golf to mountaineering, activewear from Rudy Project can get you easily suited up for a workout.

