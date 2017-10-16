Lagon to file writ of execution

BUSINESSwoman Daphne Lagon, the poll recount winner for the mayoral post of Tuburan town, is filing writ of execution before the courts today to put in force a decision penned by RTC Judge Hermes Montero declaring her the rightful winner of the May 2016 elections.

Montero, whose court in Toledo City has jurisdiction over cases in Tuburan, ruled last October 10, that Lagon won against sitting mayor Democrito “Aljhon” Diamante by 93 votes after a manual recount of votes from at least 11 precincts was conducted.

Diamante, a member of the Liberal Party (LP), was directed to relinquish his post in favor of Lagon, of One Cebu Party.

Diamante earlier won over Lagon by just 46 votes and was declared as mayor of Tuburan by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

But an election protest filed by Lagon prompted the court to order a vote recount.

After the court ordered Diamante to vacate the post, Diamante had said that he would not give up the seat and would contest the ruling.

Lagon yesterday told CDN that she hoped that the writ of execution will give way to a peaceful turnover when she assumes as mayor of the town, some 83 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

“I’m praying and hoping that everything will be peaceful and no chaos shall follow,” Lagon said.

Sought by Cebu Daily News for comment on Lagon’s move, Diamante refused to issue a statement.