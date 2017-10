Cebu City police have been deployed to ensure peace and order as militant groups stage protest on Tuesday morning.

Cebu City Police Office director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said at least 500 people joined the ‘Lakbayan’.

Police personnel are now stationed in several areas in the city. Patrol cars are on standby.

CCPO also deployed drones to help monitor the protest.

Police Regional Office 7 director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino advised police to implement maximum tolerance.