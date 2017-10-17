MCIA to open two new routes to China this month

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), the private operator of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), announced on Tuesday that it is opening two new routes to China this month.

The operator will also introduce two new Chinese airlines to Cebu, bringing its total number of international destinations to 18 from just seven in 2014.

“Promoting the province and its surrounding areas to other Asian countries, especially China, is among our highest priorities,” said Louie Ferrer, GMCAC President, in a statement.

This October, China Eastern and Juneyao Airlines will both commence flights to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

China Eastern will have seven flights weekly in its first run from October 18 to October 28, 2017; it will resume operations on January 18, 2018.

Juneyao Airlines will commence thrice weekly flights on October 30, 2017.

Meanwhile, Okay Airways will launch thrice weekly flights to China’s historic city Xi’an on October 30, 2017. Juneyao Airlines and Okay Airways are MCIA’s newest Chinese airline partners. New routes to Beijing and Bangkok are expected to be opened in the next two months. By the end of October, MCIA will serve a total of 18 international destinations and 35 domestic destinations.