Archdiocese of Cebu to build activity center for street kids

A four-storey activity center for street children will soon rise within the premises of the St. Joseph Parish Church in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City.

The groundbreaking of the P60-million Abtanan sa Kaluoy took place past 10 AM on Tuesday, October 17.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the groundbreaking ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, Mabolo barangay captain Reynaldo Ompoc, Fr. Carmelo Diola and Dilaab Foundation president Mayen Tan also joined the event.

Palma said the activity center will provide educational and feeding programs to street children in Barangay Mabolo.

He added that the construction of the building is expected to start this year.

“It was scheduled in September, but the money has not arrived yet. But we will expect construction to start before 2017 ends,” Palma explained.

He also revealed that the P60 million budget from the profits earned by the Archdiocese of Cebu from the International Eucharistic Congress.