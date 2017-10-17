Protest briefly disrupts traffic in Cebu City

The five-minute rally at Osmeña Boulevard has caused a brief disruption of the traffic flow in some major streets in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

More than 1000 members of several cause-oriented groups from Visayas converged at the intersection of N. Bacalso Street, P. Del Rosario Street and Osmeña Boulevard.

The protesters blocked the intersection for five minutes.

Francisco Ouano, operations chief of Cebu City Transportation Office, said the protest has affected the traffic.

The protesters are now marching through Colon Street to Plaza Independencia where a short program will be held.