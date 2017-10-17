Toyota Mabolo: a feature-rich dealership

The newly inaugurated Toyota Mabolo boasts of a ground floor showroom that can house up to 16 cars at once and a second showroom at the third floor which can hold up to 9 cars. Also situated on the third floor is the dealership’s stockyard that can accommodate 130 units.

Toyota Mabolo is also a feature-rich dealership and a one-stop shop for parts, repairs, and other vehicle servicing. It has a total of around 90 repair and service bays along with 4 oven-type paint booths to cater to the servicing and repainting needs of Toyota Mabolo’s customers.

It features a wide array of amenities, from a kiddie corner to keep customers’ children busy and entertained, a café that overlooks the ground floor showroom, VIP lounges, a clinic and lactation room, and a massage room all for the purpose of ensuring exceptional customer service.

Putting a premium on safe, honest, and trustworthy service, Toyota Mabolo has installed around 230 cameras all across their facility. Customers can also personally watch their cars being serviced from a waiting area on the ground floor where there is also a widescreen TV that shows real-time footages of service bays that are no longer visible from the all-glass waiting lounge.

According to Toyota Mabolo’s customer relations manager, they have set the bar for customer service higher to ensure not just customer satisfaction but ultimately customer delight.

Toyota Mabolo is set to hold its grand opening on October 17.