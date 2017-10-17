Search for article

Evissa sales tops P800M

SHARES:

02:34 PM October 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, October 17th, 2017 02:34 PM

Inside the Evissa model unit

JOHNDORF VENTURES Corp. (JVC) generated close to P800 million in sales as it almost sold out all the townhouse units at Evissa, the fifth of six subdivisions within its township in Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City.This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City Government recognized JVC with sister company Prohomes Development, Inc. (PDI) with the Datu Lapu-Lapu Award as among the Top 25 Taxpayers of the city.

Sales for Evissa surged right after the launch earlier this year when news of the groundbreaking of the third Mactan bridge was known, according to Michele Chiu-Bacungan, sales and marketing manager of the company.

“Evissa homeowners saw the advantage of having a fast and direct access to the new bridge that connects directly to the heart of Cebu City,” she said, noting that the place is just two kilometers from the Mactan approach of the bridge. Bacungan said few remaining units of Evissa “should be totally sold out in a couple of weeks.” “We are already preparing the groundwork for the sixth subdivision within the 24-hectare Johndorf Communities township,” she added.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz C. Radaza and Vice Mayor Marcial Ycong flank Richard D. Lim, president and CEO of Johndorf Ventures Corp. with subsidiary Prohomes Development, Inc., after handing him the Datu Lapu-Lapu Award that recognized his company as among the Top 25 Taxpayers of the city.

Meanwhile, the company continues to develop and sell more affordable townhouses outside of Mactan in Tierra Nava at the heart of Poblacion III, Carcar City. Johndorf is also set to launch six more projects in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro up to the first quarter of 2018, with an investment of up to P2.5 billion. /PR

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.