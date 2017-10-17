Evissa sales tops P800M

JOHNDORF VENTURES Corp. (JVC) generated close to P800 million in sales as it almost sold out all the townhouse units at Evissa, the fifth of six subdivisions within its township in Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City.This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City Government recognized JVC with sister company Prohomes Development, Inc. (PDI) with the Datu Lapu-Lapu Award as among the Top 25 Taxpayers of the city.

Sales for Evissa surged right after the launch earlier this year when news of the groundbreaking of the third Mactan bridge was known, according to Michele Chiu-Bacungan, sales and marketing manager of the company.

“Evissa homeowners saw the advantage of having a fast and direct access to the new bridge that connects directly to the heart of Cebu City,” she said, noting that the place is just two kilometers from the Mactan approach of the bridge. Bacungan said few remaining units of Evissa “should be totally sold out in a couple of weeks.” “We are already preparing the groundwork for the sixth subdivision within the 24-hectare Johndorf Communities township,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the company continues to develop and sell more affordable townhouses outside of Mactan in Tierra Nava at the heart of Poblacion III, Carcar City. Johndorf is also set to launch six more projects in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro up to the first quarter of 2018, with an investment of up to P2.5 billion. /PR