Citigym brings the workout to you with Physiocoach Cebu

AIMING to promote fitness everywhere, Citigym recently introduced Physiocoach Cebu, a program that brings the workout to you whenever, wherever.

Finding it hard to go to the gym because of traffic woes or you just can’t seem to find the time? Physiocoach Cebu, a team composed of licensed Physical Therapists and advocates of health, will be the one to bring the workout to you. They offer fitness programs such as PT rehab, boxing, Muay Thai, 1-on-1 functional training, HIIT, circuit training, TRX training, strength and conditioning, plyometrics, and myofascial blading. You can opt to have the physical therapist bring the equipment to you for 1-on-1 or group exercises, or you can do the personal training at Citigym for an additional P1,500.Physiocoach Cebu accepts bookings from 5 AM to 9 PM. The base fee is at P500 per person, per session but will vary depending on the location. It has a minimum of 1 cycle or 10 sessions. One session can run from 1 hour to 1 and a half. They are also offering special rates. When you book 1 cycle, you get an additional 2 sessions for free. Discounts are also offered when you book for two or more people at a minimum of 10 sessions.

For bookings, message them through their Facebook account Physiocoach Cebu, Instagram @ThePhysiocoachCebu, or 0917 7777592.