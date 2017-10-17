CELEBRATE the Festival of Lights at Cebu City’s finest as Marco Polo Plaza once again brings you an exciting Culinary Journey – Khana: A Celebration of Indian Cuisine.

From October 17 to 24, come and enjoy an explosion of flavors at Café Marco as it explores the rich cuisine of India. Savor delicious and authentic Indian dishes like chicken tandoori, lamb shish kebab, chili pakoora, vegetable biryani and so much more!

Khana, which means “food” in Hindi, will feature one of the world’s most colorful and diverse cuisines – from their local spices to their herbs, even their vegetables, and fruits that are unique to our taste. To ensure that the intricacies of the country’s cuisine are presented to perfection, Culinary

Consulant Ms. Judeline Murjani has brought her repertoire of experience and skills to the Café Marco kitchen. Along with Café Marco’s world-class chefs, they will whip up an authentic Indian feast on top of the restaurant’s international buffet spread.

Khana promises to be an exciting culinary journey with a special buffet lunch rate of P880 net per person from Mondays to Saturdays. This is also available for dinner at P1,440 net per person. So come up to Nivel Hills, celebrate the Festival of Lights and experience a wonderful week of authentic Indian dishes, only at Cebu City’s finest, Marco Polo Plaza! /PR