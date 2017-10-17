Search for article

Carbon market laborer stabbed to death

07:43 PM October 17th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 17th, 2017 07:43 PM

A laborer at Carbon Public Market was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon.

Gilmar Villegas, a resident of Barangay Ermita, died after he was stabbed by another market laborer, Reynante Vicen.

According to the investigation of Carbon police, Villegas and Vicen were involved in a heated argument before the stabbing incident past 3 PM.

Vicen, a native of Leyte province, tried to escape but was apprehended by police inside a passenger bus two hours after the stabbing.

He is now detained in Carbon jail pending the filing of charges against him.

