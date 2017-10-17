Gilas Defenders outclass YLAC, lead IBP hoops

THE defending champions Gilas Defenders routed winless YLAC, 93-73, last Saturday to grab their third straight win and a share of the lead in the 2017 IBP Basketball League at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The Gilas Defenders are tied on top with the Idols which leaned on the 25 points of V. Santiago in outlasting the Pañeros (1-2), 76-71.

Tope Ang logged his second consecutive 20-plus game with 22 points with six rebounds for the Gilas Defenders while Van Ligutan and Dwight Remedio added 16 and 14 markers, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Vice Mayor Jonah John Ungab had a double-double for YLAC (0-3) of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

In the first game, the Rebels crushed the Cavaliers, 82-63 with Prince Rayner Robles pacing the winners with 14 points spiked with eight assists.

Marco Pacoli, Luke Fernandez, Din Padoga and Nikki Alcordo each scored 10 points for the balanced scoring Rebels (2-1).

Cyrus Rebadomia led the losing Cavaliers (0-3) with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the night’s most closely-fought match, the Bad Boys escaped the gritty Spartans, 68-67, for their second win in three outings.

The Bad Boys led by 10 points late in the 3rd quarter but the Spartans crawled back behind the hot trifectas of Nate Garcia who helped cut their deficit down to just a single point with less than a minute left.

The Spartans (1-2) finally took a one-point lead, 67-66, on rookie Oliver Moeller’s unmolested drive with 30 ticks left, but Kern Sesante reclaimed the lead for the Bad Boys with 13 seconds to go.

The Spartans then failed to score as time expired giving the Bad Boys their second win in three matches.

Sesante led the Bad Boys with 14 points while Wilbert Dumon added 11. Moeller and Garcia combined for 28 for the winners.

The scores:

REBELS 82 – Robles 14, L. Fernandez 10, Alcordo 10, Padoga 10, Pacoli 10, Lim 7, Tabotabo 5, Hontanosas 4, Sibay 4, Yballe 4, Maningo 4.CAVALIERS 63 –Pagaran 10, Rebadomia 10, Pascua 8, Pareja 7, Aguilar 6, Jabil 5, Villaflor 5, M. Velez 4, Montealegre 4 , Manuale 4.

2nd game

IDOLS 76 – V. Santiago 25, Ortiz 7, Macion 7, M. Gamallo 7, Ibañez 6, Arrabis 6, Manubag 5, Malazarte 4, Fajardo 3, B. Pepito 2, W. Santiago 2, Quijano 2.

PAÑEROS 71 – Pelare 12, Salizon 11, Olingay 8, Retuya 6, Busi 6, Balorio 4, Abcede 4, Molde 3, Narido 2, Dinopol 2, Luib 2, Manching 2, Cruz 2, Ordeniza 2.

3rd game

BADBOYS 68 –Sesante 14, Dumon 11, Bragat 8, Sususco 8, E. Bauzon 7, Apolinario 6, Riveral 4, Asis 2, Esmeralda 2, Tumaodos 2, Puspus 2, Del Prado 2.

SPARTANS 67 – Moeller 14, Garcia 14, Regis 11, Medalle 8, Ocupe 4, Pelayo 3, Patiño 3, Lorenzo 2, Avila 2, Lim 2,Tan 2, Majarocon 2.

4th game

GILAS DEFENDERS 93 –Ang 22, Ligutan 16, Remedio 14, Lagahit 12, Sevilla 11, Solis 6, Guieb 4, Hupp 4, Dinsay 4.

YLAC 63 –Ungab 19, Corpuz 12, Villlarin 10, Raymundo 10, Elacion 6, Damaolao 6.