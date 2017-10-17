Tomas won’t ask Nida to reconsider leaving

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he won’t ask City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) chief Nida Carbrera to reconsider her decision to resign.

“I cannot stop her. If she wants to resign, she has the right to resign,” the mayor said, but he clarified that he didn’t endorse Cabrera’s resignation yet.

“She said that she will be staying until January 2018 because there are a lot to be done. I don’t have anyone in mind. What we’ll be doing is get bigger scope of responsibilities,” he said.

Osmeña said while Cabrera is “useful,” they also have to rely on others.

“We cannot just rely on only one person to work on difficult situation,” he said.

Cabrera left for Osaka, Japan, last Monday to represent Cebu City in the Global Dialogue on Technology for Resilient Cities, a forum initiated by the United Nations Environmental Program.

Cabrera will join a dialogue on “Managing Hazardous Wastes” during the event.

The 62-year-old Cenro chief announced her resignation through Facebook last week, saying that she wants to “rest.”

Cabrera was a former barangay chairperson of Barangay Luz and served one full term as city councilor in 2010.

She ran for the council again last year but failed to make it.

Osmeña then appointed her as Cenro chief last June.