Quisumbing to give reward money to police officers involved in operation against Jessie Largo

12:16 PM October 18th, 2017

By: Miguel Ernest E. Ermac, October 18th, 2017 12:16 PM

Mandaue City government will release the reward money to the police officers involved in the operation against murder suspect Jessie Largo.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing earlier announced that he will be giving P200,000 to any person who could give credible information about Largo.

Largo was killed after he engaged in a shootout with police operatives in October 16 inside a private subdivision in Talisay City.

Largo is the suspect of the murder of Ronli Calisar, the son of Philippine Information Agency officer Ferliza Contratista.

Largo shot Calisar to death on August 26.

“We will coordinate with the police on how to release the reward money, and I hope with this incident, it can bring closure and justice to the family of Ferliza,” said Quisumbing.

