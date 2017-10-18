Search for article

Quisumbing to release reward money following Jessie Largo’s death

12:16 PM October 18th, 2017

By: Miguel Ernest E. Ermac, October 18th, 2017 12:16 PM

The Mandaue City government will release cash reward to the person who led police to the whereabouts of murder suspect Jessie Largo.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announced during his press conference on Wednesday that he was preparing a cash reward for the tipster which he will deliver to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Thursday.

Quisumbing would not say how much the reward will be and from where this will be taken.

“We will coordinate with the police on how to release the reward money and I hope with this incident, it can bring closure and justice to the family of Ferliza,” said Quisumbing.

Quisumbing earlier made a commitment to offer cash reward for information that would lead to Largo’s arrest especially since Ferliza Calizar, the mother of Largo’s victim, John Ronli Calizar, is a city resident.

Largo was killed in a shootout with police late on Monday afternoon in his residence in Sitio Aroma, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City.

