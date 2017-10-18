RAFI celebrates Pink October

THE Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. joins the nation in celebrating the “Pink October” or the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Eduardo Aboitiz St. is in festive mode as pink buntings hang above.

According to Ronald delos Reyes of Eduardo Aboitiz Cancer Center, Cebu records 200 new cases of breast cancer every year. Seven out of 10 diagnoses are on women aged 45 and above.

At least 120 breast cancer deaths are also recorded every year in Cebu alone, according to the record issued by the Metro Cebu Population-Based Cancer Registry.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation will also hold “Moonwalk,” a walk to raise breast cancer awareness on October 28.