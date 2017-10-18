Dela Rosa pins medal to injured police officer in Cebu

Philippine National Police director general Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa visited and awarded a police officer who was hurt in a police operation in Cebu.

Dela Rosa pinned the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting to PO3 David Naraja on Wednesday morning.

Naraja sustained a gunshot wound on his face during a shootout with murder suspect Jessie Largo on October 16.

Aside from the medal, Naraja also received financial assistance from Camp Crame.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas visited Naraja in his room at Cebu Doctors’ Hospital.

The officials also gave financial aid to the police officer.

Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president of Cebu Doctors’ Hospital, also announced that all medical expenses of Naraja will be shouldered by the hospital.