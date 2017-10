THE regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) continues to work with the police in the government’s war on drugs.

“We will help them, para hindi lalaganap itong drug problem (so that the drug problem will not spread),” said Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo, Cebu provincial police chief.

PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he hopes the PDEA is up to the task and that they are only waiting on President Rodrigo Duterte for the order to reassume their role in the campaign.