CIT student tops Chemical Technician Licensure Exam

A student from the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT) topped the October 2017 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination.

Diamond Jedd Romarate Paug got an average score of 92.50 percent and led 11 other Cebuanos in this year’s top 10 list.

Paug is joined in the top 10 by two other CIT students Karlen Joseph dela Cruz Genosa (2nd) and Rossano Balansag Bualat (5th).

Other Cebuanos on the top 10 are from the University of San Carlos (USC) and the Cebu Normal University (CNU).

The USC students are Mark Ervin Ancot (3rd), Joyce Marian Arnejo Belonguel and Chad Monte Igot (4th), Ruby Mae Salapi Mosot (5th), Cladette Ej Cuenco Martinez (7th) and Marjon Tan Navida (9th).

Top passers from the CNU are Joselito Reyes Tumulak Jr. (6th) and Ronalyn Ibon Andangan and Kyle Jay Baguio Padilla (9thth).

Well wishers greeted Paug on Facebook for his achieve. A total of 720 of the 845 examinees who took the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Manila, Cagayan de Oro and Cebu passed the examination.

PRC announced the exam results Wednesday night.

The Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) topped the schools with the most number of exam passers followed by CIT.

A total of 50 of the 56 MSU-IIT students who took the examination, passed. In the case of CIT, 73 of its 82 examinees also passed the examination.

The Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu this October 2017.