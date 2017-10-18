DEPW assures there are enough drainage projects

CEBU City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) assures that there are enough drainage and flood-control projects for next year.

If not, then the budget can always be augmented, said City Engineer and DEPW head Josefa Ylanan.

Ylanan was responding to the dismay expressed by opposition councilors on why DEPW only proposed a P3.5-million budget for the maintenance of drainage and flood-control programs and another P4 million for other related supplies and materials expense on drainage.

Another P23.3 million worth of flood-control systems in various barangays has also been allocated under the city’s Local Development Fund (LDF).

Ylanan said their P3.5-million proposal will be used for the declogging of drainage lines and the mouths of rivers and creeks which would also include the rental of heavy equipment.

“They (city councilors) can always submit proposals to us. Then we will evaluate it. Then we can include it in our plans. They can help identify and we will include it in our program,” said Ylanan.

“We don’t want to get flooded. That’s why we have to help each other. It’s not that flooding is not a priority. But there are also other causes of flooding like the indiscriminate throwing of garbage,” she said.

Ylanan added that proper solid waste management can also help the engineering office address the flooding problem as it has been proven that trash thrown indiscriminately end up clogging drainage lines and causing flash floods.

This is why, she said, Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s thrust to prioritize the city’s garbage program could help their office.

The executive department has proposed a P381.9-million budget for garbage collection and other related activities for next year which is roughly six percent of the entire P6.3-billion proposed 2018 annual budget.